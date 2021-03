The fire that badly damaged a Bruce St address. Photo: Supplied

A fire that badly damaged an Invercargill house overnight is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to Bruce St, Waikiwi, at 12.13am today.

They found a well involved house fire measuring about 15 metres by 25m.

Nobody was injured, and firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 1.45am.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, and a fire investigator was at the scene this afternoon, the spokesman said.