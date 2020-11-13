Walkers may take to the air

The road was extensively damaged during the February floods. Photo: NZTA

Ngai Tahu Tourism will fly its guided walk clients over the Lower Hollyford Rd this summer if the repaired section of the road remains closed.

Hollyford Track business manager Adam Dooney said the company was "working with all involved" on access to the first 13km of the road when it began operating its Hollyford Track guided walk on January 2.

Although hopeful the road would be open, the company would fly walkers across any part that was closed to "ensure this does not impact on their experience", Mr Dooney said.

"For example, there may be a helicopter flight over the road to start the trip, which we think is a rather awesome way to start a three-day adventure through the Hollyford Valley."

Earlier this week, nine months after flooding forced the Fiordland road’s closure, the Southland District Council and the NZ Transport Agency announced the final 3km section would be repaired in time for the 2021-22 summer, at an estimated cost of $2.3million.

It follows an earlier announcement that the first 13km would be repaired by December 20.

Council strategic manager transport Hartley Hare said on Monday the status of the repaired section after December 20 was still under discussion.

Mr Dooney said the business was pleased the entire road would be repaired by next summer as it would secure the future of the popular guided walking operation.

Bookings for its Hollyford Track experience, which would continue until the end of March, were "very high".