'Well involved' fire in Southland house

Four fire engines and two water tankers were at a "well involved” fire in Wyndham this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a call about 10.30am with reports of a fire at a property on Wyndham-Mokoreta Rd.

On the arrival, the crew found a well-involved fire in the kitchen, spreading to the roof area.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesman said crews left the scene at 12.30pm, having extinguished the fire at 11.48am.

While the cause was unknown, there would be no investigation, he said.