Winton Rotary volunteers put in hundreds of hours to get the track to Makarewa Falls marked and ready for the public.

The opening of the track yesterday brought back memories for Lindsay Middleton, who remembered his father guiding visitors to the falls through their farm on Otapiri-Mandeville Rd.

The Makarewa Falls Track was a Winton Rotary Club project. PHOTOS: LAURA SMITH

The ribbon for the track was cut by Dipton-raised former prime minister Sir Bill English.

There were speeches by Mr Middleton, rotary president John Hay and Southland Mayor Gary Tong.

Lindsay Middleton at the beginning of the track, holding his father’s billy.

The Doc website will be updated to include information on the walks available.