Youth arrested over turf fire in Invercargill

Police have arrested a youth in relation to a fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky above Invercargill last week.

Witnesses said the source of the fire, near Turnbull Thomson Park, was a stack of rolled hockey turf.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said two appliances attended initially.

"On arrival, they found a well-involved fire which was threatening some neighbouring structures so they triggered a second alarm," he said.

The fire poured smoke into the sky in Invercargill. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Two more appliances were sent to the scene and the fire was brought under control.

Police today said a youth had been arrested and was due to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court.

An investigation is ongoing.