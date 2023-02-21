Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Youth arrested over turf fire in Invercargill

    By Ben Tomsett
    Police have arrested a youth in relation to a fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky above Invercargill last week.

    Witnesses said the source of the fire, near Turnbull Thomson Park, was a stack of rolled hockey turf.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said two appliances attended initially.

    "On arrival, they found a well-involved fire which was threatening some neighbouring structures so they triggered a second alarm," he said.

    The fire poured smoke into the sky in Invercargill. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT
    Two more appliances were sent to the scene and the fire was brought under control.

    Police today said a youth had been arrested and was due to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court.

    An investigation is ongoing.

     

     

