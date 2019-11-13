Strong winds, heavy rain on way for parts of South

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in parts of the South as a cold front makes its way up the country today.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Otago and Canterbury.

The forecaster says the front will bring heavy rain to Fiordland, Westland, and the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers.

The Otago and Canterbury headwaters were expecting between 80mm and 110mm of rain between 10am and 9pm today, while Fiordland and Westland were predicted to receive more than 100mm today into tomorrow.

A strong wind watch issued for Central Otago, the Southern Lakes, parts of Fiordland and Southland says northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.



