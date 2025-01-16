Tapanui man facing numerous drug charges

A Tapanui man is facing a raft of charges relating to the sale and supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs throughout Otago, Southland and Central Otago.

Roxburgh police arrested the 25-year-old yesterday and he was set to appear in the Queenstown District Court today.

In a statement this morning, police said an investigation into the offending began after a crash officers attended in August last year, where the man was found with cannabis and methamphetamine.

It follows the arrests of a man and woman from Southland in October last year by the Invercargill Organised Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

The 40-year-old man and woman, aged 30, have been charged with numerous drugs and firearms offences and are before the courts.

Police said they were not ruling out further arrests and encouraged anyone with information or concerns about similar offending in their community to report it by contacting their local police station.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

