Torn flag prized beyond measure

The Riverton Rugby Club flag that was taken to World War 1 by its players. They used the bottom corner to clean rifles when they ran short of cloth. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The corner of the Riverton Rugby Club’s flag has been deliberately torn off — but the mutilated flag has only earned infinite respect and pride among members.

Former club members carried the flag to the front lines of World War 1 — it went everywhere with them.

But when the Southland soldiers ran out of rags to clean rifles, they reluctantly turned to their treasure from home for a solution.

Riverton Rugby Club president Rodney Lonneker said the club deliberately chose to celebrate its 150th jubilee during Anzac week to honour those who gave their lives for freedom — giving past and present club members the opportunity to march in Anzac Day’s dawn service.

The WW1 campaign had 128 men from the club train at Tahuna training camp before being shipped overseas — 27 never returned and a further 12 members joined memorialised club members during WW2.

"The flag is our most prized possession," Mr Lonneker said.

"[It] went with those members to training camp in Tahuna in Dunedin, then it went to Egypt.

"After Egypt, they took it to the battlefields of Gallipoli ... it then headed to the front lines of France, the Somme and to the battlefields of Europe.

"Then it made its way back to Riverton.

Riverton Rugby Club had significant input on the province’s sport in the past 150 years, with multiple players becoming regional and national representatives.

It was also listed among the nation’s oldest clubs.

"They’ve all put huge amounts of time back into the club to make sure our future generations [and] to make sure our club can continue its proud history."

Celebrating the Riverton Rugby Club’s 150th jubilee on Saturday are president Rodney Lonneker (left) and lifetime member and former Southland representative Murray Heath. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Former Southland representative and Riverton Rugby Club life member Murray Heath said club volunteers had significant input into the club and altering the clubrooms in 1976 to provide unisex facilities.

"It’s pride and community ... It’s so damn awesome."

Mr Lonneker said a large team of volunteers from other sporting codes and community organisations had also stepped in to make the celebration a success.

"Yes it’s Riverton Rugby Club’s 150th jubilee, but it’s actually the community as well because the rugby club is the hub of our wee town."

Club and school teams were centralised to allow players continuity when pupils transitioned from school years.

‘We are the only club in Southland that plays club over school.

"We want to set up a pathway because so many kids, boys and girls, after 15, 16 and 17 years old, where do they go after that?"

Mr Heath said registrants had travelled from the United States, Australia and Europe to attend.

"Everyone has been there right from the start."

The club had taken three years to prepare the celebrations for the 560 registrations.

Paua, salmon and 200kg meat had been donated from the community.

Saturday evening’s sold-out 500-ticket black-tie dinner, with guest speakers Mils Muliania, Christian Cullen and Amy Rule, had another 40 people waiting for tickets.

Alec Thompson, 93, kicked off the ball for the golden oldies Riverton Legends v Blues Legends game.

Western Southland Referees Association life member David Frew stepped on to the field using the same whistle he used during his refereeing career.

— Toni McDonald