Tributes flow after death of monarch

Across the deep South the message was clear and in solidarity: the world has just lost an inspiring leader who will be sadly missed.

In Waitaki, flags were flown at half-mast as the district paid its respects following the death of the Queen.

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust chairman Graeme Clark lowered the Union Jack flag, believed to be the only one in Oamaru, at Harbour St’s Grainstore Gallery early yesterday.

Other flags in the district, including at the Waitaki District Council and Totara Estate and Oamaru police flags, also few at half-mast.

The Queen visited Oamaru twice during her reign.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said like the rest of New Zealand, he was saddened to wake to the news of the Queen’s death.

"Many of us have never known another reigning monarch, so Queen Elizabeth has played an ongoing part in our lives and she will be missed," Mr Kircher said.

The council had condolence books at its headquarters, Oamaru Public Library, and others were being organised for throughout the district.

In Alexandra, Cromwell Roxburgh and Ranfurly, condolence books were available from noon.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said he was surprised at the strength of his reaction to the news.

"I think I might be like many today in our communities who feel that not just someone, but something, has passed.

"The Queen has always had some sort of presence for the vast majority of us; a symbol of stability, service and honour that shone like the Southern Cross, distant but constant.

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust chairman Graeme Clark lowers the Union Jack flag following the death of the Queen yesterday morning. Photo: Kayla Hodge

"There will be some who don’t get the sadness of others, and that is understandable, but the next few days will be a good time for us all to be just that wee bit kinder, that wee bit more considerate to those around us, particularly our older folk for whom this may be a greater loss."

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the Queen was well-known for her wisdom, warmth and grace and had been "a beacon of stability in a rapidly changing world and her unwavering service to Britain, the Commonwealth and, indeed, the world was a model for us all".

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult also acknowledged her death.

"It is a time of great loss for Aotearoa New Zealand as we mourn the loss of our Head of State. As the longest-reigning monarch for Britain and the Commonwealth she was indeed an inspiration for so many. Her unfaltering dedication, commitment and service through many turbulent times should be an example for us all.

"I had the great pleasure to personally meet Her Majesty on two occasions. I found her a wonderfully inspiring and engaging leader and I will treasure those memories always.

"Regardless of how some may feel about the monarchy as an institution, one cannot deny Her Majesty’s warmth and kindness, and how much she has done for so many good causes throughout her 70 years on the throne."

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt was the first to sign the city’s condolences book yesterday, laying flowers at Queen’s Parks Feldwick Gates later that morning.

"Her visit to Invercargill in 1954 was an absolute thrill for the people of this city. There was true, deep affection held in Aotearoa for Her Majesty and she will be truly mourned by millions around the world."

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks offered his sincere sympathy on behalf of the citizens of the Gore district.

"She has been a tower of strength in an ever-transforming world. She was one of the few constants we, as a nation and as individuals, have known.

"She was always a friend of New Zealand. All who had the pleasure of meeting her speak glowingly of her knowledge and respect for our place.

"We wish the Heir to the Throne and her successor King Charles III all the best for his reign."