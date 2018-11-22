Urgent call for Tapanui to conserve water

tapanuibirdseye2017samwhite.jpg Tapanui residents have been advised to immediately being conserving water by the CDC. Photo: Sam White

The Clutha District Council is making an urgent call for Tapanui residents to conserve water immediately.

Contractors have been unsuccessful in their attempts to get water going into the plant.

Calculations by council staff show the township is not conserving water.

"The reservoirs are near empty and while contractors are working hard to repair the plant, if residents do not start conserving water there may by none by 5pm. "

Flooding throughout Otago is continuing to slowly recede after Tuesday's deluge.

However, a section of Tapanui-Waikoikoi Highway on State Highway 90 (Pomahaka River Bridge, South of Glenkenic) has been closed due to flooding late this morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said advised road users to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

If travelling, southbound traffic should turn left onto Pomahaka Rd, continue along West Otago Rd and onto SH1. Reverse for northbound traffic.

FLOOD RISK REMAINS: ORC WARNS

By late this morning, there were no weather watches or warnings in place and river levels were dropping. However, the Otago Regional Council warned with rivers still in flood, a risk remains.

Water from the Upper Taieri was still making its way downstream, it said, and risk remained high in flooded areas, with the size and duration putting flood protection infrastructure under pressure.

The ORC said its infrastructure and floodbanks had performed well so far, and staff remained active in the field across the region.

Council flood management staff were analysing potential impacts of further rain forecast over the weekend and into early next week.

balclutha_pic_2_0.jpg The Clutha River hit its highest level since 1999 yesterday. Photo: Otago Regional Council

Authorities across the South turned their attention to the cleanup this morning as the worst of this week's flooding appeared to be over.

A heavy pall of drizzle and mist cloaked Dunedin last night and flooding throughout Otago continued to slowly recede after Tuesday's deluge.

Access to Henley, south of Dunedin, remained cut off. The Dunedin City Council said most Henley residents decided to stay put through the event and there were no welfare concerns. DCC staff and contractors were continuing to monitor the situation.

In Central Otago, more rain overnight has kept river and creek levels high and many areas have flooding and scour damage.

Caution is advised and people in the Maniototo and Manuherikia areas should consider driving only when necessary, the district council said this morning.

rain_211118_2.jpg A road near the stranded town of Henley. Photo: Gerard O'Brien A forecast of more heavy rain for yesterday afternoon did not eventuate. However, the Clutha River hit its highest level since 1999 and this morning 28 roads remained closed in the region. In an update this morning, the council said contractors had crews out inspecting the roads and would start making repairs. There was a "fair amount" of damage to roads and motorists were urged to take care. There may be surface flooding around Lawrence, Milton, Tapanui and coastal parts of the district. Boil-water notices remained in place for Glenkenich, North Richardson, Tuapeka West, Evans Flat, Waihola, South Richardson (Kaka Point), Stirling township, Benhar, Cherry Lane and South Bruce. Queenstown Lakes, Waitaki and Southland all experienced relatively quiet days after Tuesday's heavy rainfall and extensive surface flooding disrupted traffic and water supplies. But emergency services and Civil Defence personnel in Clutha and Central Otago held their breath as floodwaters continued to rise yesterday morning. But emergency services and Civil Defence personnel in Clutha and Central Otago held their breath as floodwaters continued to rise yesterday morning.

SOUTH OTAGO

In Balclutha, the Clutha River peaked at 2700cumecs flow before noon yesterday, the highest level Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan had seen in 20 years.

''The Clutha River, when it gets angry, is just a river you need to keep an eye on,'' he said.

The Clutha had caused flooding in places, including near the Balclutha Aerodrome and in Inch Clutha, but only started causing more serious problems if the flow increased to more than 3100 cumecs, he said.

Silver Fern Farms closed its Finegand plant, and Clutha Valley School closed for the day.

flooded_shag_21112018_large.jpg A digger clears debris from a rail bridge on the Shag River north of Palmerston. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Otago Regional Council monitored the Clutha River, and a barrier was installed on the main railway line into Balclutha, where it passed through a flood bank.

The ORC confirmed the Clutha was running at the highest level recorded since November 1999.

In its final flood bulletin yesterday, the Clutha District Council said all rivers were contained within their banks and all drains were running freely.

Emergency operations centre staff in Balclutha were stood down overnight, but remained on call.

CENTRAL OTAGO

In Central Otago, council staff and contractors were assessing damage to roads and water supplies.

''Limited'' cleanup work had begun in the Maniototo but other cleanup and assessment work could not be completed until floodwaters had subsided, the Central Otago District Council said.

Maniototo residents were advised to conserve water, and boil-water notices applied in Ophir and Omakau.

High levels of stormwater entering the wastewater system could cause problems with pipes draining and toilets flushing. Portaloos were being organised for residents.

Closures remained in place for 23 roads in the Maniototo, Teviot Valley and other Central Otago areas overnight, due to slips and flooding.

The Waipiata River continued to rise due to water coming out of the Loganburn Dam.

Roxburgh and Clyde dams operator Contact Energy said it was ''mindful'' of those living below their dams.

''We are ensuring that these dams are being managed in a way that does not exacerbate the flooding.''

bbalfloodpic00001.jpg The railway line surrounded by water near Balclutha yesterday morning. Photo: John Cosgrove

Southland authorities also warned of continuing road closures.

Fleming Rd and Mataura Island-Titiroa Rd in the south of the district were closed, while multiple surface flooding warning signs were still in place in the north of the district.

Affected roads included Riversdale-Waikaia Rd, Piano Flat Rd, Block Rd, Pyramid-Waiparu Rd, Felton Rd, Roy Rd, Dipton-Castlerock Rd and Castlerock Rd.

Heavy rain eased in Queenstown during Tuesday night, leading to a relatively quiet day in the district.

Skippers Rd remained closed overnight due to a slip.

While crews were at the site yesterday, a 10-tonne boulder fell, leaving the site unsafe for work to begin.

The road was expected to be open late this afternoon at the earliest.

maori_rd_tree_down.jpg Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel deal with a downed tree on Maori Rd, Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

NORTH OTAGO

Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen said it was still too early for a full assessment of damage to the district's infrastructure but the roading network had proven relatively resilient during the floods.

Across the district, there were 16 roads listed as closed and more under caution last night.

DUNEDIN

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said late yesterday no new flood-related issues had emerged.

Staff and contractors were assisting with the cleanup, particularly in Middlemarch, where efforts would take two days.

Middlemarch residents were advised not to drink water from private bores, as it could be contaminated.

Water was available from a tanker beside the Strath-Taieri Community Centre.

Taieri residents were also being advised not to drink water from private bores.

Water from all DCC supplies was safe to drink.

A burst water main supplying the Coast Rd and Evansdale areas had been repaired.

Residents' tanks could take time to refill, so fresh drinking water was available from a tanker at the junction of State Highway 1 and Coast Rd.

Some roads remain closed, mostly rural roads in the Strath-Taieri and Taieri areas, and motorists should continue to take extreme care.

The Warrington Domain would remain closed until further notice.