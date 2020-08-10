Monday, 10 August 2020

$400,000 grant for hall welcomed

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    The Luggate Memorial Hall. Photo: QLDC
    The Luggate Memorial Hall, which was forced to close in 2017 because it was earthquake-prone. Photo: QLDC
    The small upper Clutha community of Luggate is celebrating following the announcement it has received another major grant towards a new hall.

    In its latest funding round, the Otago Community Trust awarded a $400,000 grant to the Queenstown Lakes District Council to assist with the cost of building the new community centre.

    The original Luggate Memorial Hall was built in 1954 and permanently closed in 2017 when seismic and engineering assessments found it was earthquake-prone.

    When completed, the new hall will be the first Passive House Certified community centre in New Zealand.

    Council general manager community services Thunes Cloete said it was another significant funding contribution for the Luggate community as the Central Lakes Trust had already contributed $750,000.

    Community chairman Graeme Perkins said the Luggate community "will be thrilled about this generous grant from the Otago Community Trust".

    "We have desperately needed a new hall for many years now," he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter