$400,000 grant for hall welcomed

The Luggate Memorial Hall, which was forced to close in 2017 because it was earthquake-prone. Photo: QLDC

The small upper Clutha community of Luggate is celebrating following the announcement it has received another major grant towards a new hall.

In its latest funding round, the Otago Community Trust awarded a $400,000 grant to the Queenstown Lakes District Council to assist with the cost of building the new community centre.

The original Luggate Memorial Hall was built in 1954 and permanently closed in 2017 when seismic and engineering assessments found it was earthquake-prone.

When completed, the new hall will be the first Passive House Certified community centre in New Zealand.

Council general manager community services Thunes Cloete said it was another significant funding contribution for the Luggate community as the Central Lakes Trust had already contributed $750,000.

Community chairman Graeme Perkins said the Luggate community "will be thrilled about this generous grant from the Otago Community Trust".

"We have desperately needed a new hall for many years now," he said.