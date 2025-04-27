Annual plan submissions now online

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown Lakes District Council is calling for the community to provide feedback after it published its draft Annual Plan 2025-2026.

The council is taking a more informal approach to engaging the community this year with online submissions.

The draft plan webpage provides a summary of what council has already committed to, outlining progress since the long-term plan (LTP) was adopted, and offering an easy way to share feedback.

The current draft plan offers insight into project plans and their budgets to improve the region's waste management, stormwater, transport and other facilities and building projects.

It also goes into any rates impacts for residents and other detailed financial information.

This community feedback will be provided to councillors and summarised for the June 26 council meeting, in which adoption of the draft plan will be proposed.

Looking ahead, the council will run a separate early engagement process from November this year to give people a meaningful opportunity to put forward ideas for new projects or investments, to be considered in time for the 2027-2037 LTP.

Council chief executive Mike Theelen said while there were no major changes requiring formal consultation, understanding community sentiment remained an important part of the process.

"We encourage residents and ratepayers to take a few minutes to read the draft annual plan and let us know what they think.

"It’s a chance to stay informed about what’s happening locally and across the district as a whole and how council is delivering on the commitments made in the LTP," he said.

A feedback form is available on the webpage, and comments are open until 5.00pm, May 30.

This feedback will be provided to councillors to consider, but will not be subject to formal hearings and deliberations.

