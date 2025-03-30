Ben Hurley returns to town, bringing the laughs with him

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hurley, who is widely recognised from his regular appearances on Three’s 7 Days, The Project, and TVNZ’s Seven Sharp will be in Wānaka on April 30.
He has conquered the toughest of crowds and reviewers alike and is adept at tailoring his material and persona to what the event requires.
He consistently sells out shows at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival and has toured to country many times, on his own as part of the Real NZ Comedy Tours and, of course, the 7 Days LIVE tours.
When it comes to touring acts, the deep South can sometimes feel a bit neglected.
But Hurley, is once again proving that the South Island matters.
He has teamed up with award-winning South Island comedian and producer Harriet Moir for the tour.
In 2024, Hurley also fulfilled a life goal by commentating cricket with the Alternative Commentary Collective.
Be there
April 30, Wānaka Golf Club
Doors open 6.30pm
Show starts 7.30pm
Tickets $39 + booking fee via
https://www.benhurley.com/
— APL