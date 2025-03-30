Ben Hurley returns to town, bringing the laughs with him

Comedian Ben Hurley is coming to Wānaka. PHOTO: KATE LITTLE

One of television’s funniest guys Ben Hurley will be hosting laughs in Wānaka next month.

Hurley, who is widely recognised from his regular appearances on Three’s 7 Days, The Project, and TVNZ’s Seven Sharp will be in Wānaka on April 30.

He has conquered the toughest of crowds and reviewers alike and is adept at tailoring his material and persona to what the event requires.

He consistently sells out shows at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival and has toured to country many times, on his own as part of the Real NZ Comedy Tours and, of course, the 7 Days LIVE tours.

When it comes to touring acts, the deep South can sometimes feel a bit neglected.

But Hurley, is once again proving that the South Island matters.

He has teamed up with award-winning South Island comedian and producer Harriet Moir for the tour.

In 2024, Hurley also fulfilled a life goal by commentating cricket with the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Be there

April 30, Wānaka Golf Club

Doors open 6.30pm

Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets $39 + booking fee via

https://www.benhurley.com/

— APL