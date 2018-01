The campervan that rolled down a small bank and tipped on its side near Wanaka. Photo: Sean Nugent

Two people have escaped without injury after a camper van came off the road near Wanaka this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene on West Wanaka Rd near Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd at 1pm.

Ambulance and police were also requested, she said.