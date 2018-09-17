Circus workshop a parting gift

As a parting gift from her role as a youth worker at Kahu Youth, Claire French (pictured) has organised a circus workshop for 300 Mount Aspiring College pupils this November. Photo: Supplied

About 300 Mount Aspiring College pupils will get the opportunity to try their hand at learning circus tricks this November.

After almost two years at Kahu Youth, youth worker Claire French is leaving her role to join the Wandering Circus, and has organised a circus workshop day for years 7 to 10 pupils at Mount Aspiring College on November 22 as a final parting gift.

There will be 15 teachers from around the globe running 90 workshops including hula hoop, juggling, poi and staff.

"It’s an opportunity that the Wanaka youth just can’t afford to miss. The tutors and performers are the best of the best. They’re exceptionally skilled and are super excited about sharing their skills," Ms French said.

The workshops would be sponsored by the Upper Clutha Arts Council, and pupils asked to bring a gold coin donation to go towards the Kahu Youth Trust.

"It’s my final hurrah before I run away with the circus," Ms French said.

"The last two years with Kahu Youth have been great, the kids are so amazing and I’ve been involved in so many fun projects, groups and community events. It’s really nice to be able to give back to such a great trust before I head off on tour."

The Wandering Circus will also perform two nights in Wanaka at the Lake Wanaka Centre that same week. Ms French hopes to return to Wanaka after summer to set up her own circus, hoop and fire projects in town.

