Condition of Lismore Park a 'disgrace'

The need for community facilities and maintenance of local recreation reserves were issues rigorously discussed at a hearing in Wanaka yesterday.

Seven people and groups voiced their submissions on the draft reserve management plan for Lismore Park, Allenby Park, Kellys Flat, Faulks Terrace, Domini Park and Kennedy Crescent recreation reserves to the Queenstown Lakes District Council hearing panel.

The panel was made up of Wanaka Community Board members Ed Taylor, Ruth Harrison and Jude Battson.

The general condition of Lismore Park was a hot topic throughout the hearing.

Submitters Mike Saunders and Loris King expressed their displeasure with the ongoing maintenance of the park and stressed its importance to the town, given its proximity to the town centre and views out over the lake.

''It's a firebomb,'' Mr Saunders said. ''It dries out every year in January and, I'm sorry, but if that's the best we can do as a management plan, then we're going to have huge problems going forward.

''It's a disgrace to the community.''

Mrs King agreed the park was a potential fire risk due to long dry grass and high temperatures.

''It is again at the stage of being overdue for a mow. It is a high-profile park and must be treated as such.

''Wanaka is growing so much the reserves are becoming more and more important.

Ms Battson said the mowing of the park was scheduled to be done every four days, while Mr Taylor said past initiatives to allow the grass to grow ''like a meadow'' had failed and mowing it was the best option.

Other submitters included Kahu Youth Trust, Disc Golf Wanaka, Bike Wanaka, and Active Transport Wanaka, all of whom sought better facilities, from buildings to pathways to toilets, on or through Lismore Park.

Former midwife Morgan Weathington presented a case on behalf of submitter Kimberley Davis to set aside land on Kennedy Cr reserve for the future construction of a maternity hospital.

While open to all of the ideas presented, the panel and council's senior planner for parks and reserves Aaron Burt stressed they did not fall into the scope of the management plan, but of future development plans.

Mr Burt said everyone seemed to agree with the proposed objectives and policies of the management plan.

