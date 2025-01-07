Consultants brought in for airport development

Wanaka Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Consultants are set to be brought in to help settle the contentious issue of how Wānaka Airport should be developed.

A contract aimed at bringing clarity to the situation could be let before the end of March and scenarios for the airport’s long-term future would be mapped out in the months that follow.

It could be worth about $250,000 plus GST.

The increasingly busy airport hosts limited scheduled airline flights, but it is mainly used for activities such as flight training, helicopter flights and training, a base for scenic trips and aircraft maintenance.

Various representatives have said meaningful community input would be vital for establishing a viable vision, as trust was previously lacking.

A plan to facilitate jet services foundered in the courts in 2021.

In its request for proposals issued late last year to review future needs, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said the process needed to involve significant community engagement.

The council said it wanted to explore the airport’s long-term role and its strategic context in supporting the community, regional economy and broader New Zealand aeronautical network.

Proposals needed to be in by February 20.

The Wānaka Shareholders Group, which was behind the successful court action against the council, was largely comfortable with the approach so far.

"The community needs an ongoing say in what happens at the airport," group chairwoman Meg Taylor said.

It was an opportune time for people to think about what the airport’s future should be, she said.

The group has called for a "clear and fair" master planning process.

Ms Taylor said all the parties were motivated about avoiding a repeat of the breakdown that occurred last time.

Wānaka Airport Users Group chairman Don Grant said the airport was one of the biggest employers in the town.

Industry or businesses there generated about $70 million in turnover and almost $10m in salaries, he said.

Mr Grant said the council was well aware people wanted to be consulted early.

He had confidence in the process so far.

Queenstown Lakes deputy mayor Quentin Smith said he believed there was a common desire to set a clear pathway for the future.

"The most important thing about Wānaka Airport is being clear around what its future is, to give the community certainty over that."

Cr Smith encouraged people to engage in the process in good faith.

"I would certainly hope that we have learned from the mistakes of the past and that we’re not going to repeat those."

Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board chairman Simon Telfer said a lot had changed in recent years, although he had not sensed a change in sentiment about jets.

The community had experienced significant population growth.

"I think we need a genuine re-consultation with the community, considering that the population’s changed and the demographics changed a bit as well."

Mr Telfer said the community board had pushed for the review and was excited about the work to be carried out.

Growth in airport activity has also led to it needing to obtain a Civil Aviation Authority qualifying aerodrome operating certificate.

The agreed deadline is July 1, 2027.

Work to comply will include removing trees, widening the strip, changing fencing and recruiting people to senior roles.

