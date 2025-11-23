Fancy in name, freelance florist by nature

With a name like Georgia Fancy, was she going to be anything but a floral artist?

The 28-year-old moved to Wānaka only a year ago to pursue her longtime dream of becoming a freelance florist and so far it is working out well.

Originally from Palmerston North she studied photography at university and confessed "was a bit all over the show" but settled on floristry when she moved to Whangarei.

There she pursued a career and worked for seven years under the wings of a business owned by another.

"I always loved flowers and thought it would be cool to do as a job.

"It kind of always seemed a little bit out of reach. It seems way too cool to have that as a job."

"I learnt everything on the job and started doing weddings and yeah just fell in love."

She decided to move to Wānaka as she felt there was more opportunity in a town that is growing at a fast pace, but also a hot venue for the wedding industry.

She started off at the Green Room and recently branched off and bloomed as a freelance florist.

"It is scary and a plunge."

"It is really cool to be able to work with a lot of people.

"That was my goal, there is so much to learn and there are so many different personality types in the industry too."

She has been working at Studio 24 in the Maungawera Valley with longtime and local florist/flower farmer Jenny Clark.

She had learnt a lot, from various artists in the area and believed working collaboratively with them all was a great way to improve her craft.

She chose flowers, not because of the Fancy surname, but because of the beauty they held.

"I am so amazed always by what they do and how they can withstand weather, temperature and environmental change."

"They are all so different ... every flower is so different and there is so many interesting quirks about all of them they are so special and they trigger so many emotions for people."

On the side Miss Fancy pottered in pottery and operated under the brand "Flossie by nature".

Her pottery was handmade, unshapely, bold and bright.

"I like creating things at home, arrangements and taking photos, combining my passions."

She and her pottery friend Pheobe Ball hoped to do classes this December combining vase making and flower arranging.