Milestone in battle against aquatic weed

A diver works to clear the invasive lagarosiphon weed from Paddock Bay in Lake Wānaka. PHOTO: NIWA

A more than 20-year campaign to reclaim Lake Wānaka from an invasive aquatic weed has reached a major victory, with 40km of shoreline now successfully cleared.

"This milestone marks a real triumph for the beautiful Lake Wānaka ecosystem and for everyone who treasures this iconic place," Land Information Minister Chris Penk said.

"For the first time since 2013, Land Information New Zealand (Linz) has been able to shift the lake’s containment line, the invisible boundary separating weed-free and infested waters, marking real progress in a long and determined fight to turn the tide in our favour.

Left unchecked, lagarosiphon can choke waterways, smother native plants, and ruin how our lakes are used and enjoyed, Mr Penk said. "All it takes for a new invasion is a tiny fragment carried by a boat, a fishing line, and lake users moving between different bodies of water."

He said innovative control methods, particularly the use of hessian mats, had been vital, acting like underwater shields that suppressed lagarosiphon while allowing native vegetation to regroup and reclaim ground.

"I want to acknowledge the lake users who have been diligent in checking, cleaning, and drying their gear and to urge them to keep up the good work.

"Their ongoing vigilance is crucial to preventing this aquatic enemy from regaining a foothold and to ensuring we maintain the progress we have made," Mr Penk said. — Allied Media