Kickboxers represent on world stage

At the WAKO Kickboxing World Championships in Abu Dhabi last month are (from left) Pheline Rosin, Leonie Rosin and Caspin Orbell. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Wānaka martial artists have chased their kickboxing dreams all the way to Abu Dhabi by attending the world championship late last month.

Pheline Rosin and Caspin Orbell competed in the World Association Of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) Kickboxing World Championships in Abu Dhabi and came away pleased with their results.

Rosin and Orbell, of Diamond Martial Arts Wānaka, competed in the 55kg and 69kg weight classes, respectively.

Rosin walked away from the competition with the only medal for the New Zealand team after securing third place after five fights over four days.

The 20-year-old said she was very happy with the outcome.

"For my second time at these kickboxing world championships it is very exciting to be returning with a hard-earned bronze medal," she said.

Pheline Rosin fights Swiss competitor Maeline Lachaud in Abu Dhabi last month. Rosin bet Lachaud to secure third place.

Having competed in kickboxing since age 7, Rosin said the sport was both physically and financially tough.

"Kickboxing is not supported by High Performance Sport New Zealand so athletes have to find our own way of funding to represent New Zealand," she said.

The nine-day event had 1627 competitors from 82 countries competing for international titles.

It was the first Kickboxing World Championship for Orbell.

Coach and referee Leonie Rosin said seeing athletes achieve what they had worked so hard for was rewarding.

"The months prior were intense, training ramped up significantly and sessions were more structured," she said.

"As a referee, I also get a unique view of their discipline and sportsmanship, which makes me proud to be part of their journey," she said.