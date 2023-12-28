Following distances in crash being investigated

Photo: ODT files

Vehicles travelling too close to each other is being looked at as part of an investigation into a three-car pile-up at the corner of Morris Rd and State Highway 6 outside Wānaka’s Lavender Farm tourist attraction, Wānaka police say.

The accident occurred on Saturday and one seriously injured person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, two others were taken by road to Dunedin Hospital and Lakes District Hospital respectively and three were treated at the scene by emergency services.

Constable Deane Harbison, of Wānaka, said a rental car travelling towards Wānaka in the 100km zone on State Highway 6, near the intersection with Morris and Halliday Rds, was turning left into Morris Rd.

Two other vehicles travelling behind became involved in the collision.

Const Harbison could not say whether Lavender Farm was a specific distraction to the drivers involved.

"Any 100km zone, you must maintain your following distance because you don’t know what is going to happen to you, particularly at this time of the year. You could have anyone pull out in front of you," he said.

In 2017, the intersection at the turnoff to Lavender Farm was the scene of another serious collision between a car and a bus.

In that case, the car was travelling away from Wānaka and turned right from the highway on to Morris Rd in front of the bus. Two people in the car were seriously injured in that accident and airlifted to hospital.