Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Four seriously hurt in Makarora crash

    By Oscar Francis and Fiona Ellis
    Six people have been injured, four seriously, in a two-vehicle crash near Makarora this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said several crews were called to the scene, north of the Rata Rd intersection on State Highway 6, about 1.50pm.

    Police, St John and several helicopters also responded.

    Six patients were treated. Four were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, along with another person in a moderate condition. A second person in a moderate condition was taken by road to Dunstan Hospital.

    Police said the crash occurred approximately 14km north of Makarora.

    The road was currently closed between Haast and Makarora, and motorists were advised to avoid the area as there were no diversions in place.

    The crash comes just a day after seven people were injured in a three-car crash north of Oamaru.

