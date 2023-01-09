Seven injured in crash north of Oamaru

Seven people have been injured, two critically, in a three-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Oamaru.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at the intersection of Richmond Rd and Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd (SH1) about 12.05pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two people had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Another person was also seriously injured, and four had moderate injuries.

Three helicopters, three managers and four ambulances had responded, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances from Oamaru assisted St John staff and with traffic management.

The highway is closed and a diversion is in place via Seven Mile Rd.

NZTA is advising motorists to avoid the area or delay their travel.

A KiwiRail spokesman said its services were not impacted.