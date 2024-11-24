Future uncertain for Luggate sections

Earthmoving equipment has been working on a site in the centre of Luggate. PHOTOS: MARK PRICE

A digger has been clearing two vacant sections in the centre of Luggate but their end use has yet to be determined.

Stuart Pinfold, who is involved with the project, told the Wanaka Sun this week the site was being tidied up.

"The overall plan is to develop what the people of Luggate want for this site.

"I’d like to think the site can evolve, initially providing a quality green space."

He had named the area "The Green" and intended providing space for small-scale retailers such as a cafe and a barber.

"Over time, with input from Luggate residents and others who will stop by the site to share their needs, I’ll be keen to provide more of a commercial hub.

"Which could include more substantial architectural buildings catering for residents’ demands while reflecting some of Luggate’s heritage."

The Queenstown Lakes District Council website shows a 2018 resource consent decision approving a two-storey building with two commercial and one residential units.

However, a QLDC spokesman said that consent had lapsed.

"To the best of our knowledge there is no active request relating to this property currently logged with council, and hence our resource consent monitoring team is looking into the matter."

Mr Pinfold said a resource consent application would be made "shortly".