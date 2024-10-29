Green lights for Red Bridge

PHOTO: NZ TRANSPORT AGENCY

New traffic lights on the 110-year-old single-lane Luggate Red Bridge on State Highway 8A, near Wānaka, have been switched on.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the aim of the lights was to protect the bridge from the impact of heavy, modern vehicles by slowing them down on their approach to the bridge, which made them less damaging as they travelled across the structure.

Cameras have been installed on the bridge, relaying real-time footage back to the NZTA network controls team, who will monitor traffic flows and make adjustments, if needed.

The upgrade also makes it safer for motorists by managing the bridge’s single-lane flows.

The work aims to help extend the life of the historic bridge.