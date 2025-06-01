Helping out in the blood for family

The Anderson family (from left) Rod, Dot, Will and Matt Anderson all geared up at the Luggate fire station. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

There are those who talk about getting things done, and there are just those who do it.

The Anderson family, of Luggate, would be in the latter category, with three generations and four family members involved with the volunteer fire brigade.

Rod Anderson, 79, has been in the brigade for 54 years and is still "the first one to the hose in an emergency", son Matt Anderson said.

"He loves it. You don’t need to be fit when the fire siren goes off; a big grin and away he goes."

Altogether the family has Rod, Matt and his children Will, 18, and Dot, 17, involved in the brigade, but the humble bunch will take a lot of yanking to get a story out of them.

"It’s just, I was brought up with it, it’s what I have always known is helping out, volunteering in all different groups," Matt said.

"It isn’t just the fire brigade we belong to; there are other groups as well. It is just part of being in a community, helping out when people need it."

He has been in the brigade for 30 years himself, as a side to his day job as a truck mechanic for Upper Clutha Transport.

All of the Andersons were raised in Luggate and believe it is an important part of being a community member, giving where you can.

He says there have been ups and downs of the volunteer role, but he will do it as long as he can.

"There’s always experiences to be had, good and bad."

His children Will and Dot decided on their own to join, with no pressure from home.

"No pressure at all, we never even talked about it as something to do, they both just wanted to start coming along."

Will said his father’s dedication had inspired him to join.

"Just rocking up to training with Dad before I joined ... it was always in the back of my mind."

Dot said the environment was a positive one and a great way to be social.

"I always wanted to help the community ... everyone in the brigade is just so lovely."

The Luggate fire brigade has 16 members and is calling for more to "share the load".