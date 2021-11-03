Library branch springs up to fill a need

Wanaka librarians (from left) Eve Marshall-Lea and Paula Mitchell in the new pop-up library at the Wanaka Recreation Centre. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Wanaka has a new pop-up library while the roof on the main library at Bullock Creek Lane is being renovated.

The main library is still open to the public but it is a bit hard to get a park outside, because scaffolding has gone up on some of the lane car parks.

There is no through traffic from Dunmore St to Brownston St car park and parking is restricted.

Bookworms are being redirected to the pop-up library at the Wanaka Recreation Centre, where librarians Eve Marshall-Lea and Paula Mitchell were on hand yesterday to answer questions and issue books.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) district librarian, Sue Gwilliam, said the pop-up library was proving a useful option and there was plenty of free parking at the recreation centre.

The Te Tari building is a small prefabricated, accessible unit in front of the recreation centre and also contains office space for Queenstown Lakes District Council workers.

The pop-up library is open between 10am and 4pm.

The main library renovations should be finished by January 2022.

Meanwhile, Wanaka Library’s Meaningful Conversations event will be held at the Lake Wanaka Centre tomorrow from 6pm to 7pm.

The guest speakers on mental health and wellbeing include athletes, adventurers, tourism operators and counsellors.