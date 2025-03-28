Magicland returns for both air and land-based thrills

The Magicland Adventure Sports Festival will return to Glendhu Bay this weekend. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Magicland Adventure Sports Festival is back for its second year catering to all thrill-seekers and nature-lovers in Wanaka.

Today and tomorrow, the festival will transform Glendhu Bay into a hub of excitement.

Organiser Vicki Zadrozny said she started this event last year with her husband to provide an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy the local landscape.

"This is a back pocket project designed for locals to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, get involved or hang back and enjoy but most of all, dance to the awesome music line-up," she said.

Attendees can expect a jam-packed schedule of both air and land action activities as well as exciting entertainment.

The festival will feature the Giant NZ Flag Jump.

Air action activities include New Zealand Parachute Federation skydive hop-in-pops, free fly and the giant NZ flag jump.

Speed flying and base jumping were always a drawcard and Ms Zadrozny reminded everyone to bring their canopies.

"There’s lots to do, from the speed boogie at Mt Caitriana to the Treble Cone shuttle day, where thanks to the Southern Hang Gliding & Paragliding Club, laps will run all day for keen pilots to fly from New Zealand’s most scenic and steep flying site."

On land, some of the activities to be expected include a disc golf competition, bike laps around Glendhu and a kids’ zone.

An exciting music line-up also awaits with Sunshine Sound System, Trekkers Hotel, Spinderella & Saxy Lady, Djamastè, DJCshe and Wanaka rock stars, Powder Chutes, playing tonight.

For a bit of balance, there will also be a chill zone featuring yoga and sound healing.

— APL