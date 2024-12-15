New lift under construction at ski site

An example of a skifield T-bar of the type being installed at Cardrona Alpine Resort this summer. IMAGES: EDOCS/REAL NZ CONSENT APPLICATION

Cardrona is in line for more change, both in the village’s main street and on the skifield behind the growing township.

Resource consent applications lodged recently with the Queenstown Lakes District Council reveal Australia-based developers Bradley Beer and Grant Walker, of Carpe Cervisiam Ltd, are seeking to develop two vacant sites at 2293 and 2295 Cardrona Valley Rd.

Cardrona Alpine Ski Resort has been granted a non-notified resource consent to build a T-bar style, 600m-long passenger lift system and a controller building, along with consent to clear indigenous vegetation at the construction site.

The Doppelmayr Racecourse T-Bar Lift arrived at the skifield a few weeks back and construction is under way.

A street view of the proposed Cardrona market. PHOTO: EDOCS/CARPE VERVISIAM RESOURCE CONSENT APPLICATION

The seven-station T-bar lift will go between the existing McDougalls and Whitestar Express chairlifts, to improve access to the resort’s main basin area, transporting 1200 passengers per hour.

Down in the town, Cardrona’s "main street" sports the historic Cardrona Hotel, a couple of carparks, the general store and cafe, and a handful of other retail shops.

Carpe Cervisiam wants to build a two-storey, eight-unit market and visitor accommodation complex, north of the Soho St intersection with Cardrona Valley Rd, on the opposite side of the road to the historic Cardrona Hotel.

A Williams & Co urban design report by Paula Costello reveals four units would be for food and beverage services or retail services such as ski or bike hire, while the remainder would be for accommodation.

Ms Costello said in her report the design would meet Cardrona village character guidelines, representing a modern development form, rather than replicating a historic building.

Engineering reports and an independent peer review of Ms Costello’s urban design report are needed before council planners can assess the application.