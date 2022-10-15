Organisers step down after 30 years

Wanaka Autumn Arts School event organisers Robyn van Reenen and Dennis Schwarz look at book binding materials at the art school this week. Photo: Marjorie Cook

Thousands of artists and hundreds of art tutors have been welcomed to the Wanaka Autumn Art School by Robyn van Reenen and Dennis Schwarz, since they started in 1992.

Both stepped down this week from their event managing roles with Upper Clutha Community Arts Council at their 30th art school, which was rescheduled from earlier this year due to Covid.

They were farewelled and thanked for their contributions at a special celebration on Monday.

"Basically, I am just a sounding board and the money man," Mr Schwarz joked.

The founding co-ordinator of the Wanaka Autumn Art School and chairman of the Community Arts Council at the time, was local artist Peter Mitchell, who ran the school for more than two years before Robyn and Dennis started their tenure.

"He left town and Robyn and I picked it up. I’ve done lots of classes — the one I remember the most was Dave Wethy’s digital photography course, and I really enjoyed some of the drama ones we did years ago," Mr Schwarz said.

Mrs van Reenen said she and Dennis had not met before they both took on the art school jobs.

"In 30 years I don’t think we have ever had an argument, but we have had some enthusiastic discussions.

"We seem to have partnered really well to create this event.

"He has been the sounding board for some of my hare-brained ideas. My role is to sort out the tutors," Mrs van Reenen said.

When able to take a class, she most enjoyed book-binding lessons.

"There are lots of things I would like to do. It is really hard to choose. Maybe I would like to try a painting class. This suddenly opens up all sorts of possibilities for me," she said.

Over the years, the art school has attracted between 5000 and 6000 artists from all over the country and hosted about 400 tutors.

This year’s art school was held at Mount Aspiring College and wrapped up yesterday.

Susan Manson replaces Mr Schwarz and Liz Hawker replaces Mrs van Reenen.

Mr Schwarz and Mrs van Reenen remain members of the arts council.