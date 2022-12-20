Outpouring of joy after World Cup win

Songs and cheers echoed around Queenstown and Wanaka yesterday morning all the way from Qatar.

About 40 members of the Argentinian community in Wanaka danced for joy following their football team’s stunning win in penalties over France in the World Cup.

Over the hill in Queenstown, more than 50 Argentinian fans gathered in the centre of the resort to celebrate the win.

Lucas Castillo (with flag, top left), Ale Gauna, Agustin Pereyra and Ernesto Rodriguez Sampedro make a splash in Lake Wanaka yesterday after Argentina’s World Cup win. Top from right: Argentinian hero Lionel Messi acknowledges the crowd; Argentinian football fans gather on the shores of Lake Wakatipu to celebrate their Cup win; Messi holds aloft the World Cup surrounded by team-mates. PHOTOS: MARJORIE COOK, RHYVA VAN ONSELEN, REUTERS

Hospitality worker Nahuel Moran apologised for screaming from excitement and nerves after Argentina won on penalties after the match was tied 3-3 after 120 minutes.

"It was such a long game ... We were awake the whole day yesterday," he said as his friends chanted "Viva Argentina" and waved their national flag in Wanaka.

Mr Moran said after losing against Saudi Arabia, the Argentinian team won the next six games, bringing "happiness and light" to the people in Wanaka.

"I am so happy. Thank you so much Wanaka and thank you so much New Zealand," he said.

In Queenstown fans gathered on the waterfront in the CBD donning flags, wigs, captain Lionel Messi jerseys and an infectious attitude.

Football fan Romi Brassesco said it was great to celebrate even so far from home in Argentina, and Messi, who was hailed by fans as "the best [football] player in the world", made the win even sweeter.

"We will be singing all day until we have no more voice."

Queenstown has a visible and popular Argentinian community.

Latinos for New Zealand estimated the district has about 1000 members from a variety of Spanish-speaking Latin American countries, such as Argentina.

- Additional reporting Melissa Ready