Pathway sections to open

    Completed sections of stage 2 of the Wanaka lakefront development plan will open from Saturday. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE
    After months of being closed, completed sections of stage 2 of the Wanaka lakefront development plan will open from Saturday.

    Queenstown Lakes District Council parks manager Ken Bailey said the shared pathway would be opened along the lakefront between McDougall St and Dungarvon St.

    The decision was made to have a planned pause, and await warmer weather before continuing the work, he said.

    Construction crews were expected to return to the site in mid-September and final completion was expected in mid-October, he said.

    Ardmore St (the main road along the waterfront) will open to one lane of traffic heading east towards Wanaka’s town centre from this weekend.

    Mr Bailey said that the council hoped to keep Ardmore St open to traffic during this second phase of work.

    Stage 2 will include implementation of a shared pathway, which will include 110 new parking spaces and four accessible spaces being added.

    The pathway will connect the Mt Aspiring Rd car park with Wanaka’s town centre.

    Staff Reporter

     

     

     

