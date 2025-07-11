Over $1m owed: liquidators

A Wānaka-based cleaning business owes creditors more than $1.75 million, the first liquidator’s report shows.

The Cleaners Wānaka Ltd was placed in liquidation on June 5 in the High Court at Dunedin on the application of the Inland Revenue department. The cause appeared to be failure to account for taxation, the report said.

The liquidator had not established contact with the company director and a statement of affairs had not been received. The liquidator was conducting searches and investigations to locate any further asset interests that were of benefit for creditors. An overdrawn current account was estimated at more than $347,000.

The Companies Office website showed the company was incorporated in 2013 and its shareholders and directors were Valkiria Domingues and Fabio Teles Domingues.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz