Santa coming to town

The giant Santa seen on the Whitcoulls building, in central Auckland. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

The 18m tall Santa that adorned the Queen St Farmers building and other Auckland buildings for 60 Christmases is due to take up residence in Wanaka.

The owner of the National Transport and Toy Museum at Wanaka Airport, Jason Rhodes, confirmed yesterday he had bought the five-tonne Santa and two of his reindeer.

The giant Christmas decorations are now in 13 pieces, on three trucks, bound for Wanaka.

Mr Rhodes hoped they would arrive tomorrow but that would depend on such things as road works and whether or not the Cook Strait ferry was on schedule.

Mr Rhodes said the Santa would not be restored in time to be on display this Christmas.

The giant Santa was built in 1960 by Farmers for its flagship store in Hobson St, Auckland.

At the time it was the world’s largest fibreglass Santa.

