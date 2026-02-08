Students fundraising for trip

A group of students and their parents are rallying together in efforts to raise money for an annual Spanish trip, most recently setting their sights on volunteer work for the Motatapu.

Mount Aspiring College Spanish teacher Caitlin Harvey said the three-week trip in September will include 31 students and three staff members.

‘‘The trip is expensive, costing $9000 per student,’’ she said.

Ms Harvey said it is great to be involved in local events.

‘‘Doing fundraising has dual benefits for our students; we raise valuable funds but also the students and whanau start to get to know each other, work together as a team, support each other, build stronger bonds.

‘‘Thirty-one students and all their caregivers and even siblings, grandparents and friends are taking part in the fundraising efforts,’’ she said.

The Motatapu is an annual off-road sporting event which offers running and biking races, this year on track to welcome 2500 competitors.

A previous press release from Motatapu late last year said the event which began in 2005 has become a rite of passage for weekend warriors and elite athletes alike.

‘‘The event offers a rare opportunity to traverse the breathtaking Motatapu, Soho and Glencoe high-country stations — private land opened to the public for this event one day a year only.’’

Ms Harvey said they are keen to do any projects.

Previous fundraising efforts by the group included selling frozen croissants and butter, barbecue as well as being involved in local events such as the Lighting of the Christmas Tree event, Wānaka Fete, The Ruby Swim and have coming up the A&P show and, of course, the Motatapu.