Thorne focused on finding successor

Albert Town Community Association chairwoman Heather Thorne is stepping down on Sunday so she can focus on her family. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Heather Thorne, one of Albert Town’s biggest volunteers, is stepping away from some of her commitments so she can help her Canterbury-based daughter recover from a recent stroke.

To do that, Mrs Thorne needs someone to step up and chair the Albert Town Community Association, which she has led for the past four years, after spending two years as treasurer.

Mrs Thorne and husband Stu intend to spend more time in Canterbury to help their daughter and her partner and family.

‘‘The association is an amazing team to work with, just incredible. But we do have to weigh up that up and say, this is not the right time,’’ Mrs Thorne said.

One of her pressing concerns on Monday was that no-one had put their hand up yet to take on the role of leading the committee of 10.

The association’s annual meeting will be held at the Albie Cafe on Sunday at 4pm and Mrs Thorne is hoping many residents will rock up to find out what the group does and join in.

‘‘I thought I had someone lined up but they were not able to. Without a chair, we can’t continue. No-one has offered to stand for any of the roles on the committee ... We need six on the committee and a chair, a vice-chair, a treasurer and a secretary,’’ she said.

The association has had a huge work record in the past decade, in line with Albert Town’s housing development and population boom.

Census 2024 revealed a population of 2304 people, 57% more than in 2013 when the Albert Town boundary was larger than it is today.

Formerly an independent village, Albert Town is now with Wanaka.

Mrs Thorne said she was most proud of the association’s work at the Albert Town lagoons, where trapping and planting programmes had enhanced the native birdlife and natural amenity.

‘‘People just love it. They go down there and recreate in all sorts of ways,’’ she said.

She is also proud of the association’s two community orchards, one at the lagoons, and the other at Templeton Park.

Last year, the association worked many hours on a submission with the New Zealand Transport Authority, urging the government to replace the one-lane Albert Town bridge.

The association has fought for safe parking outside the Albert Town shopping centre, commissioned a mural from artist Shane Walker for a utility box, placed plaques at historic sites, created fruit and vegetable stands so people can share garden produce, and worked on noise control issues with residents.

It has also lobbied the council to repair pavements, mow roadside verges, and assist with efforts to provide a community building that could also be used an emergency response centre.

Late last year, the association paid $8000 for a licence to occupy for a bus shelter.

The shelter is ready to be installed, as soon as the Wanaka-Upper Clutha Community Board signs the project off.

Mrs Thorne said many lobby efforts with council had ended with a frustrating ‘‘no’’ or a long wait for approval.

While her role was a complex one, she did not mind doing it at all.

The association was supported ‘‘brilliantly’’ by Cr Lyal Cocks, she said.

She also could not have done her job without the help of husband Stu, she said.

In the meantime, Mr and Mrs Thorne would also be scaling back their voluntary roles with the Matukituki Charitable Trust.

■Albert Town Community Association annual meeting, The Albie Cafe, Sunday, 4pm.

- Wanaka Sun