Friday, 1 October 2021

Traffic stalls after tractor damages one-lane bridge

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Camp Hill Bridge. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth
    Camp Hill Bridge. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth
    Traffic heading in both directions along Camp Hill Bridge was stopped about 3pm this afternoon when it was reported a tractor had badly damaged the one lane bridge over the Hāwea River.

    Police and an Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteer fire brigade crew raced to the scene but the tractor was found to have only clipped and removed one horizontal strut on the right-hand side of the bridge as it approached from the eastern side.

    Police said the driver had quickly realised the tractor was too wide for the one-lane bridge after it had sustained minor damage to the plough discs on the right hand side.

    Police re-opened the road to traffic soon after and the tractor driver and tractor found an alternative route. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter