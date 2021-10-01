Traffic stalls after tractor damages one-lane bridge

Camp Hill Bridge. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

Traffic heading in both directions along Camp Hill Bridge was stopped about 3pm this afternoon when it was reported a tractor had badly damaged the one lane bridge over the Hāwea River.

Police and an Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteer fire brigade crew raced to the scene but the tractor was found to have only clipped and removed one horizontal strut on the right-hand side of the bridge as it approached from the eastern side.

Police said the driver had quickly realised the tractor was too wide for the one-lane bridge after it had sustained minor damage to the plough discs on the right hand side.

Police re-opened the road to traffic soon after and the tractor driver and tractor found an alternative route.