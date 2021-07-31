UN Youth Summit debates fake news

Between 80 and 90 pupils from Mount Aspiring College, Wakatipu High School and Dunstan High Schools participated in a model United Nations Youth Summit at the Lake Wanaka Centre yesterday, organised by the Otago branch of UN Youth and the WAO Sustainability Trust.

The issue being discussed and debated was the prevalence of fake news and misinformation in the media, how it works, why countries use it and the morals of using it for good or bad purposes.

Hannah Tait (17), from Dunstan High, represented China in the debate over whether governments should be allowed to spread fake news and said she ‘‘had to make a lot of stuff up’’.

Ms Tait said she was interested in studying law and politics next year at university and the model UN summit was a ‘‘great debating experience’’ and it was also ‘‘awesome’’ to get to know people from neighbouring schools.

REPORT/PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH