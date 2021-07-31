UN Youth Summit debates fake news

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The issue being discussed and debated was the prevalence of fake news and misinformation in the media, how it works, why countries use it and the morals of using it for good or bad purposes.
Hannah Tait (17), from Dunstan High, represented China in the debate over whether governments should be allowed to spread fake news and said she ‘‘had to make a lot of stuff up’’.
Ms Tait said she was interested in studying law and politics next year at university and the model UN summit was a ‘‘great debating experience’’ and it was also ‘‘awesome’’ to get to know people from neighbouring schools.
REPORT/PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH