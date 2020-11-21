Underpass almost ready

The new $1.5million State Highway 84 underpass at the entrance to Wanaka will be ready for cyclists and pedestrians by the end of the month.

The underpass connects Albert Town with Wanaka and the new Three Parks commercial centre.

NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Simon Underwood said this week the agency paid two-thirds of the cost of the underpass, and the remainder was paid by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The work involved not only the underpass but also such things as approach pathways, drainage, lighting and reconstruction of the highway pavement over the top.

The underpass is the first of a series of cycle and pedestrian projects in Wanaka.

The council has awarded tenders for a $1.2million, 2.5km, sealed "shared path" along Aubrey Rd from Anderson Rd to Gunn Rd.

It is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Also, the design has been completed for an 800m shared path along Ballantyne Rd between Golf Course Rd and Sir Tim Wallis Dr.

Tenders will go out this month, with construction to begin next year.

Another 1.3km shared path along Anderson Rd has been deferred from this financial year because of the need to lay a new water pipeline along the route.

A short section of cycleway is also planned to connect the business area of Albert Town and the bridge across the Clutha River.

