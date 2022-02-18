Friday, 18 February 2022

3.56 pm

Visitors can't stay at Wanaka studio complex

    By Marjorie Cook
    Residential units will be inside film studio buildings located in the Venice, Paris, and New York precincts of the $280 million complex. IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    Workers can stay at Wanaka’s Silverlight Studios complex - but not visitors, a fast-track panel has decided.

    The panel has approved accommodation units for up to 300 workers for the $280 million Silverlight Studios development on the outskirts of Wanaka.

    But using the buildings for visitor accommodation was ‘‘not appropriate as part of the film studios project,’’ it decided yesterday.

    The panel of four was chaired by Auckland resource management expert Heather Ash and the decision was released by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) today.

    Fast-track consent for the wider film studio complex was granted by the same panel on December 8 last year.

    The residential units will be inside film studio buildings located in the Venice, Paris, and New York precincts of the complex.

    Silverlight Studios Limited applied for consent under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. It took 64 days to process the application and the consents are subject to conditions.

    The EPA does not decide to fast-track consent applications.

    It advises and supports the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, who appoints independent expert consenting panels.

    marjorie.cook@odt.co.nz

