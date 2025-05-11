Whisky wins gold at awards

Scapegrace co-founder Daniel McLaughlin (left) and Scapegrace master distiller Anthony Lawry are proud of the new build and what they will make. PHOTO: LAUREN PATTEMORE

A local whisky has won gold at the World Drinks Awards.

ThunderDonk, a new flavoured whisky from Scapegrace Distilling, is earning global recognition just weeks after launching, taking top honours.

ThunderDonk spiced maple was awarded gold and named country winner as the top liqueur from New Zealand.

ThunderDonk Salted Caramel was also recognised, earning a silver medal. The World Drinks Awards are a prestigious global competition which celebrates excellence across the drinks industry.

At this year’s edition thousands of entries were tasted and critiqued by an expert panel of judges.

"We launched ThunderDonk with a bold vision, to create the best-tasting flavoured whisky in the world, and we’re beyond thrilled to see it recognised on the global stage," Scapegrace co-founder Daniel McLaughlin said.

"These awards are a testament to the incredible team behind the product as well as the dedication that went into developing this bold and boundary-pushing flavoured whisky."

The win means ThunderDonk spiced maple will advance to the final stage of the competition, where winners will go head-to-head to determine the coveted world’s best titles, set to be announced on June 4.

ThunderDonk is crafted using single-malt whisky from Scapegrace’s distillery in Central Otago.

The drink blends aged whisky with flavour-forward innovation to deliver a balance of sweet, savoury and spice.

"Flavoured whisky is booming globally, and ThunderDonk is here to shake things up.

‘‘It has a name that captures its spirit and it’s designed to be shared and enjoyed, whether neat, in a cocktail, or as a chilled shot."

Scapegrace Gin was awarded World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition in London in 2018.

All Scapegrace spirits are crafted at New Zealand’s largest distillery, purpose-built by the brand on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago.

— APL