Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Warnings over road risks as wild weather continues

    The Lindis Pass remained closed late this morning. Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZTA
    Heavy rain is causing chaos on South Island roads, and motorists are being warned of more risks and disruptions to come.

    Lake Ohau village is cut off after a bridge was washed out, and several properties were evacuated in the Waitaki District overnight following heavy rain across the area.

    There are several highway closures owing to flooding or slips today, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning road users to be aware of more slips and possible washouts on a number of routes.

    "These slips and rockfalls will continue this week," said Graeme Hall, System Manager for Waka Kotahi in Otago and Southland.

    "We encourage everyone to check our traffic map before heading off so they know which routes are closed or will take longer."

    A slip on the road to Mt Cook on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    Mr Hall said the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) was currently the most slip-affected highway in the South Island.

    He said there were multiple slips on the route and a bridge abutment needed a full inspection. The road would be closed all day and overnight at least.

    "If the bridge abutment has to be repaired, it will keep the Lindis Pass closed into Wednesday."

    The Otago Regional Council is urging people to be cautious around rivers and low-lying areas. It says rivers and streams around Central Otago and upper Clutha are continuing to rise and they are expected to remain high today.

