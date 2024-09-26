Weather keeps southern roads closed

Work to clear the Skippers Road is set to resume next week. File photo

Damage and avalanche risk have led to the closure of some southern tourist roads, while snow warnings have been issued for some of the region's highways.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has advised that Skippers Road remains closed because of ongoing bad weather and a damaged road surface.

The road has been closed for nearly two weeks, and the QLDC said that with further rain anticipated, the road was expected to deteriorate further.

Crews would look to resume repair work next week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the avalanche risk was high around the Milford Road. Photo: NZTA

Meanwhile, the Milford Road (State Highway 94) is closed again amid what has been a stop-start week of closures and reopenings.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the avalanche risk was high, amid ongoing "significant" rain, but there was potential for a travel window later today. An update was due about 1pm.

MetService has issued road snow warnings for the Milford Road, the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass for today and tomorrow, and a heavy rain watch for the Otago headwaters until 2pm today.

Road snow warnings

Crown Range Road

Valid: 22hrs from 7pm today until 5pm tomorrow

Forecast: A few snow showers are expected to affect the road from tonight through to Friday afternoon. Expect 1 to 2 cm of snow to settle above 500 metres at times.

Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 22hrs from 7pm today until 5pm tomorrow

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road from this evening through to Friday afternoon. Expect 3 to 6 cm of snow to settle near the tunnel, with lesser amounts to about 300 metres. Snow level lifting to around 600 metres late Friday morning and afternoon.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 4hrs from 1pm - 5pm on Friday

Forecast: A few snow showers may affect the road during Friday afternoon, expect 1cm or less to settle above 700 metres.