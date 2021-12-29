Band drops New Year gig

Fears of spreading Covid-19 mean the Inangahua Silver Band will not be ringing in the new year at Reefton for what is believed to be the first time since the Spanish Flu of 1918.

The band traces its roots to 1873 and was formalised in 1902.

Band leader Tony Fortune said they were worried people getting "close and personal" at midnight could spread Covid-19.

While it would be the first New Year the band has missed in 103 years, it would perform in the street on the afternoon of New Year's Eve.

— The Greymouth Star