Brownlee bakes for a good Christmas cause

Gerry Brownlee has baked a festive Christmas cake for the benefit of small Blackball opportunity shop, the Black Ops Charitable Trust. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A small opportunity shop in Blackball is receiving a shot of festive spirit by way of a Christmas cake - baked and decorated by MP and former Cabinet minister Gerry Brownlee.To explain the connection between the Canterbury National MP and a West Coast Labour town, his relative Matthew Brownlee is a regular visitor to Blackball and a big supporter of the Black Ops Charitable Trust, which runs the shop.

The MP has put his culinary skills to good effect before, baking cakes for the Christchurch City Mission and the Salvation Army, and it was slyly suggested that the non-political Brownlee whip up a batch of muffins for the small charity to raffle.

The suggestion fell by the wayside until recently when Black Ops trustee Kathryn Cox inquired where the muffins were.

Matthew Brownlee chose to forego the muffin route and went straight to the MP, who immediately agreed to whip up another nut-and-liquor-strewn yule delight.

The result is something reminiscent of olde English cheer - glistening glace cherries and slivered almonds on a golden fruit cake.

Gerry Brownlee has now listed the cake on Trade Me for an auction that runs till Thursday, December 8.

In his social media post, he cheekily describes Blackball as "allegedly' the home of the Labour Party and explains how he constructed the "really well-put together cake," before presenting the finished product with flourish.

The winning bid will snare not only the cake, but the recipe as well.

Bidding was at $150 this morning, and all proceeds will go to the Black Ops Charitable Trust, which in turn gives to local causes in need of a helping hand.

- By Meg Fulford