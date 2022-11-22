Bus service set to return to Coast

A bus service connecting Greymouth to Picton and Wānaka will return as early as next week. Photo: Getty Images

A new tourist bus service is set to launch on the West Coast, filling the gap left by the withdrawal of Intercity three weeks ago.

Phil Barnett from the Greymouth iSITE is working with other operators and Development West Coast to run a service from Picton to Greymouth, and then Greymouth to Wānaka via the glaciers.

The Greymouth-Wānaka service, in partnership with Glacier Shuttles, could start as early as late next week, and the Picton one possibly before Christmas.

For now, it will run four days a week to tie in the with the Tranz Alpine, ramping up as the Christchurch-Greymouth tourist train goes daily later this year.

A 21-seater bus will be used, with bookings through the Greymouth iSITE and its website.

Mr Barnett said the old bus service had not stopped long enough at tourist sites and flew past tourist attractions "with a honk" on the way to Wānaka.

He sees the new service as tourist focused, as well as filling the void in public transport.

The biggest barrier is finding the three drivers needed for the Greymouth to Picton bus, to be based out of Greymouth.

The southern bus is just a week away from starting.

It will leave the glacier towns in the morning to meet the train, turn around and then head back, including stops all along the way.

For now, a smaller coach will travel from the glaciers to Wānaka, while they procure a bigger coach.

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said it was good to see a local company step forward to fill a gap.

The three-day-a-week Intercity service stopped on November 1 after the Government's Covid transport subsidy expired.

National Party list MP Maureen Pugh said with the demise of the West Coast service, along with continued questions from tourist businesses from as far afield as Motueka, Golden Bay, and Franz and Fox Glaciers, she was hearing of visitors who were having to completely cut the region out of their itinerary.

"That means accommodation and food outlets in the Tasman area and west of the alps miss out on these visitors' spending. Not being there to connect with passengers from the Tranz Alpine rail link or Nelson to Picton road passenger services means the much-needed support for the tourism sector is hindered while still in this period of rebuilding."

Mrs Pugh was briefed by Mr Barnett on the new service this morning.