Council boss quits abruptly after turbulent time

Paul Morris.

Grey District Council chief executive Paul Morris quit yesterday, ending nearly four tumultuous years at the council.

Mayor Tania Gibson announced the resignation with a short email at 4.26pm.

"Council advise that the CE Paul Morris has resigned his position effective of the 7th of March to pursue further opportunities available to him and we wish him all success in his new venture."

Staff were briefed today at 11.30am in a meeting with the mayor.

Rumours were rife among staff earlier yesterday after a meeting of top management was held at the council offices about 1pm, and not in the chief executive's office.

The Greymouth Star understands Mr Morris left the meeting — and the building — immediately after that, accompanied to the door by his offsider, people and capability partner, Gemma Trezise.

Mr Morris was not answering his cellphone today and councillors approached by the Grey Star were mindful of commenting, beyond wishing him well for the future.

Mr Morris came to Greymouth via the McKenzie District Council on the east coast, initially as corporate services manager.

In December 2019 he was appointed chief executive following the retirement of Paul Pretorius after 22 years in the job.

In early 2021, Mr Morris had commissioned an 'independent strategic review' by super-consultants Bruce Robertson and Kevan Scott, leading directly to the Customer Focused Council restructure.

This firstly disestablished four management positions. Those managers were informed their jobs were being axed during a Zoom video meeting in August 2021.

The ongoing restructure eventually led to a slew of council staff — many of them longstanding — deserting the council in their droves, whether by redundancy or resignation.

Even the library and museum manager's role was disestablished, at a time when the council had committed to building a new multimillion dollar library.

The council has since struggled to recruit and retain staff, relying heavily on consultants and contractors to fill roles.

The last annual report showed a $5.4 million spend on consultants and contractors, and an overall deficit of $4 million. That report also showed only 27 out of 70 financial performance targets had been met.

The 2023 residents' survey logged its worst result ever, with 59% satisfaction.

The financial report for November showed a $22,758 overspend in the chief executive's office, listed as "mentoring and coaching services". Group manager support Gerhard Roux explained that was a "coding error".

In December it was reported that of the 101 staff, only 10 had worked there for more than 10 years, and 43 had served less than a year.

The entire finance team of five quit in the six months since August.

In mid-2022 Mr Morris was given a 42% pay hike. However, councillors voted earlier this month to decline a further pay rise.

A former manager told the Greymouth Star today the relationship between the chief executive and councillors had "deteriorated progressively over the past eight or nine months," including several outbursts in the council chambers. The breakdown had got to the point he would not travel in the same vehicle as some council members, it was claimed.

Asked about filling the role in the meantime, Ms Trezise replied: "Council is meeting with staff this morning and will provide further information regarding recruitment for a replacement early next week."

Meanwhile, there is better news for the Buller District Council, which has been through a string of chief executives in recent years.

Today, former Dunedin City Council community services general manager Simon Pickford was announced as the new chief executive.

Mr Pickford worked at Dunedin City for nine years, with responsibility for library services, parks and recreation, events and community development, museums and galleries.

In December, Buller's temporary chief executive Steve Gibling, of Invercargill, gave notice of his resignation to be closer to family. He had been going to stay until August, but will instead leave this month.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said Mr Pickford would be moving to Westport and buying a house.

He had 20 years' experience in local government and had long tenures with his employers. His Buller contract is for five years.

Mr Cleine said the new chief executive also brought emergency management experience, as a previous controller and welfare manager, with experience of the 2015 Dunedin floods.

The council received 74 applications for the vacancy.

Mr Pickford said he was "honoured and excited" to step into the role.

He would bring an open and collaborative leadership approach, while the council said he had an ability to develop high performing teams.

"The opportunity to work closely with such a dedicated team and to engage with the vibrant Buller community is something I'm really looking forward to. It was the beauty and unique character of the Buller region which attracted me to this role, as well as the sense of unity and resilience among its people."

The council has had a succession of acting chief executives since the previous incumbent Sharon Mason left in December 2022.

Ms Mason started in 2018 and replaced Andy Gowland-Douglas, who had been only two years into her five-year contract.

Ms Gowland-Douglas joined the council in May 2016 after her predecessor, Paul Wylie, resigned "for personal reasons" 11 months before his five-year contract was due to end.