Deaf woman isolated after social media hacking

Christine Pointon is the only administrator for the Murchison Museum Facebook page. Photo: supplied

A profoundly deaf Murchison woman has lost her main way of communicating with the world, after her social media accounts were hacked - and then suspended.

She now finds there is no way of getting the Facebook and Instagram decision reversed, putting the entire Murchison Museum Facebook page at risk.

At the beginning of October, Christine Pointon discovered her Instagram account had been hacked. With help from her adult daughter, they set about fixing things.

But she then found her Facebook, Messenger and Instagram had all been suspended.

Instagram told her: "We've reviewed your account and found that it still doesn't follow our community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity".

Ms Pointon had never posted any such images, but her account was permanently disabled last Tuesday.

"(Daughter) spent about three hours messaging through the Meta (Google) system to try and get a phone number to get through to them because she is so concerned that I have had my communications system cut via the Messenger as a deaf person living in a very rural area."

However, she still cannot regain access to Facebook and her profile picture is now a grey shadow.

"I did have two-factor authentication set up on Facebook. In hindsight, I should have unlinked the Instagram account from Facebook when the hack happened."

Ms Pointon tried to create a new Facebook account but was not allowed, and the email addresses she used were also disabled.

"The Messenger side of things is my telephone for communication as a deaf person, as I do not have cellphone numbers or email addresses for a lot of people that I am/was in contact with."

She was also the only administrator for the Murchison Museum Facebook page.

"It was a valuable and very popular page, where I was uploading unknown and unnamed photos of people and places etc, all relating to the Murchison district, and getting all the information back from people and updating all the information to the photos on the page on to a database that I am working on, on behalf of the Murchison Museum."

The page had grown over the past 10 years and now had thousands of followers, and she was concerned all that information could be lost.

She is an administrator on other Facebook pages, including West Coast South Island History, and helped set up the Top of the South Island History Facebook group.

"Not having this vital link for me to communicate makes me very isolated in a rural area. Even when trying to contact businesses now, they all seem to talk via the Messenger so without it I cannot communicate with these businesses.

"As I am profoundly deaf and live rurally, my dependence on other people to communicate is paramount."

Her daughter has been making posts to try to spread the word.

"This situation is made even worse because I believe that Meta has even gone as far as flagging all of her devices that she has used the platforms on," the daughter said.

"She can't even make a new account with different emails due to this."

Her daughter believes the hacker must have sent out a lot of inappropriate content and messages.

Facebook and Instagram have been approached for comment.