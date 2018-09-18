Dobson's history reflected in park

The Dobson-Brunnerton Heritage Park was officially opened on Sunday. Photo: Neville Roberts

Dobson was the scene of a violent murder, great underground coalmine, a very early power plant and a gold dredge - and after a reunion and an unveiling, that history was marked with a heritage park.

The Dobson-Brunnerton Heritage Park was officially opened on Sunday at the end of a weekend-long celebration marking 50 years since the closure of the Dobson state coalmine.

The park also looks at the 1866 murder of surveyor George Dobson by bushrangers, the nearby Wallsend and Brunner mines, and the railway which first passed the site in 1876.

In 1926, Greymouth got electricity thanks to submarine engines fitted at the Dobson substation.

"A lot of traffic goes through and would never know about the township and coalmine, " Mayor Tony Kokshoorn, who helped drive the heritage project, said.

"It celebrates the contribution of Dobson."

About 100 people attended the opening, the rain clearing just in time.

The site was blessed by Father Peter Costello, and Alan McPhie - the second oldest former mine worker still alive - said a few words. The memorial plaque was unveiled by former Dobson miner Brian Creagh.

Mr Kokshoorn paid tribute to everyone who worked over three years to develop the heritage park.

Reunion organiser Jeff Bland said stories were swapped over the weekend, leading to talk of similar future events at Stillwater - once a booming railway town - and Blackball.

About 60 people sat down to the reunion meal at the Brunner Workingmen's Club on Saturday.

"It was really successful," Mr Bland said.

Since the opening, every time he had driven past, people were there having a look and appeared to be visitors.

"It's a rally good start."

- By Laura Mills