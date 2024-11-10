Flood-hit Westland highway to stay closed

A track-level route north of Lake Moeraki was established on Sunday, enabling an escorted convoy of visitors to leave after 1 pm, with Civil Defence help. Photo: Wilderness Lodge at Lake Moeraki

Part of a major highway on the West Coast is likely to remain closed for most of the week, following heavy rain and slips in the region.

Westland Mayor Helen Lash declared a state of emergency for South Westland yesterday, after 375mm of rain fell across the coast in the 24 hours to 7am. Franz Josef experienced its wettest 24 hours in 45 years.

The state of emergency was lifted on this morning and officials were assessing damage that has affected the highway network.

In a statement this afternoon, the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said State Highway 6 between Haast and Knights Point was likely to remain closed at least until later this week, towards the end of the week.

“We have completed a preliminary assessment and works will start on Monday, clearing rockfall and monitoring. In the next 48 hours we will know more to confirm the programme for the days ahead,” NZTA's system manager in the central region of the South Island, said.

Cracks in the highway at Knights Point, north of Haast. Photo: NZTA

Significant rainfall caused flooding and slips along the South Westland highway this weekend, with cracking in the road surface at the site of a major underslip at Knights Point - the Epitaph Slip.

A remediation and repair programme is being addressed with urgency by NZTA in this area of complex fractured rocks.

“Two significant issues are at play here – the cracking in the road at the southern end of the site and the rockfall above the road at the northern end,” Mr Pinner said.

“These are in two different places, but very close together.”

At the southern end, slope instability related to the Epitaph Slip has resulted in slumping of about 150mm with cracks in the road surface.

At the northern end, a gully above the road has dropped around 200 cubic metres of rock between an old road alignment and the new road, creating a greater rockfall risk above the road.

“A rock scaling crew that had been working nearby will set up on site on Monday, at the same time our contractor will begin removing the rocks at the northern end of the rockfall,” Mr Pinner said.

This rock removal is estimated to take up to three days.

Mr Pinner said there had been no change overnight on Saturday in the visible road surface cracking at Knights Point, but NZTA would know more in another 48 hours.

“While the rock pile is being removed and the higher up rocks are scaled off the site to the north, we will continue to measure and monitor the cracks in the highway.”

Repairs at road level where the road was damaged by recent movement would be carried out as soon as it was safe to do so. Drainage repairs would help further stabilise the site, he said.

Road crews have been working hard to clear debris and slip material. A track-level route north of Lake Moeraki was established on Sunday afternoon, enabling an escorted convoy of visitors to leave after 1 pm, with Civil Defence help.

SH6 from Fox Glacier to Lake Moeraki is likely to reopen on Monday to the public.

“We understand that this is an essential lifeline and tourist highway for the wider West Coast, Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago Districts and we are doing our best to re-establish the link around Knights Point as soon as it is safe to do so, Mr Pinner said.

“Once we have more certainty, we hope to have single lane access during daylight hours, extending to full access once monitoring and geotechnical advisors confirm the road is stable. We will advise if our timeline changes due to new information.”

All other roads on the West Coast are open and the wider West Coast – Hokitika, Greymouth and the Buller District is open for business.

Roads affected

SH6 Fox Glacier township to Moeraki: Closed currently, slip clearance progressing well. Access to allow visitors to leave happening today, escorted convoy. Full public access expected tomorrow/ Monday.

SH6 Epitaph Slip/Knights Point: Closure from Moeraki/Knights Point to Ship Creek/Haast – likely reopening to single lane, daytimes only to start with, to be advised, unlikely before later this week.

There is no detour route for SH6 at Knights Point. People wanting to get to Greymouth or Hokitika will need to come via Arthur’s Pass or the Lewis Pass from the east coast for the time being, or delay their journeys.

State of emergency lifted

The Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was stood down at 11.30am.

In a Facebook post, Controller Claire Brown thanked the community for their patience and help.

“It can be scary and stressful for our community during events like this, especially if you must evacuate your home. We appreciate the efforts of everyone who self-evacuated and who kept the EOC informed of their whereabouts, and those who helped other members of the community and visitors find accommodation.”

Those who have damaged homes or surrounding property should contact their insurance company or insurance broker and make a claim, she said. "Make sure to take photos of the damage to support your claim and help your insurer assess your entitlement.

"If your home has been flooded during the event, please contact the council's building control department so they can do a Rapid Building Assessment. If you'd like to know more about Natural Hazard cover and your entitlements visit https://www.naturalhazards.govt.nz/

